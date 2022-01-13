USS Essex Underway Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) An Aerospatiale SA 330 Puma, assigned to dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Sheppard (T-AKE 3), conducts vertical replenishment-at-sea operations with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

