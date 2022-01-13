Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) From left to right, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), transit the South China Sea with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during replenishment-at-sea operations, Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 03:36
    Photo ID: 7012732
    VIRIN: 220113-N-EB193-1206
    Resolution: 5086x3391
    Size: 1007.95 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT