USS Essex Underway Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77), left, and Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), conduct replenishment-at-sea operations with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

