USS Essex Underway Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), left, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), center, and dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Sheppard (T-AKE 3) transit the South China Sea with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

