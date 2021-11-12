Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    King City Wreaths Across America [Image 4 of 4]

    King City Wreaths Across America

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    FHL Operations NCO holding the American flag at the King City Wreaths Across America, and besides Mayor Mike LeBarre, December 2021. Soldiers also helped put wreaths at every veterans’ gravestone at the King City Cemetery. Photo by Lt. Col. Clark Neal, DPTMS.

    This work, King City Wreaths Across America [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

