FHL Operations NCO holding the American flag at the King City Wreaths Across America, and besides Mayor Mike LeBarre, December 2021. Soldiers also helped put wreaths at every veterans’ gravestone at the King City Cemetery. Photo by Lt. Col. Clark Neal, DPTMS.
This work, King City Wreaths Across America [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Selfless Service, not just a one day commitment
