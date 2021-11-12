Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Butler and family

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2021

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Eric Butler with the 80th Training Division Fort Hunter Liggett TASS Training Center volunteering as Santa for the Christmas at Fort event in December 2021. He is shown here with his family.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Butler and family [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    US Army
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    80th Training Division

