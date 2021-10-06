Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Akuaha Moreno [Image 2 of 4]

    Akuaha Moreno

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Photo by Amy Phillips 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Public affairs staff Akuaha Moreno received the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal for her exemplary service as the DFMWR marketing assistant, June 2021. Fort Hunter Liggett Commander Col. Charles Bell and Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Fluckiger presented award.

    IMAGE INFO

