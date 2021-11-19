Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Sgt. Clinton Unger [Image 3 of 4]

    1st Sgt. Clinton Unger

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2021

    Photo by Akuaha Moreno 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    1st Sgt. Clinton Unger with Fort Hunter Liggett HHC and other Soldiers delivered food donated by the installation community to the Monterey Veterans Transition Center, November 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 19:09
    Photo ID: 7012654
    VIRIN: 211119-A-MU532-920
    Resolution: 1240x829
    Size: 209.41 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Sgt. Clinton Unger [Image 4 of 4], by Akuaha Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. 1st Class Butler and family
    Akuaha Moreno
    1st Sgt. Clinton Unger
    King City Wreaths Across America

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Selfless Service, not just a one day commitment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT