AFMAA visited by Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services

Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, discusses the Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency’s mission during a briefing at AFMAA at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022. Kelly serves as senior Air Force officer responsible for plans and policies covering all life cycles of military and civilian personnel management, education and training, compensation, resource allocation and the worldwide U.S. Air Force services program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

