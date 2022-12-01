Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAA visited by Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services [Image 6 of 6]

    AFMAA visited by Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Brian Valencia 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, discusses the Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency’s mission during a briefing at AFMAA at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022. Kelly serves as senior Air Force officer responsible for plans and policies covering all life cycles of military and civilian personnel management, education and training, compensation, resource allocation and the worldwide U.S. Air Force services program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

