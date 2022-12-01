Dr. Laura Walden, Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency director of training, engagement and outreach, briefs Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, during his visit to AFMAA at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022. Kelly was given a full mission brief on AFMAA and its structure and processes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 15:31
|Photo ID:
|7012485
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-PF238-0108
|Resolution:
|3447x2462
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFMAA visited by Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT