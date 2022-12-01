Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMAA visited by Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services [Image 2 of 6]

    AFMAA visited by Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Brian Valencia 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. James Barger, Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency commander, and his team give a full mission brief to Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022. The AFMAA mission is to shape Air Force and Department of Defense manpower resourcing decisions through the delivery of timely determinants, data analytics, consultant services, and enterprise tools and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)

    analysis
    manpower
    Air Force
    DV
    AFMAA

