Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, greets Airmen from the Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022. Kelly recognized several Airmen for their contributions prior to receiving a full mission brief from AFMAA leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 15:31
|Photo ID:
|7012483
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-PF238-0044
|Resolution:
|2826x2019
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFMAA visited by Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
