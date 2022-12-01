Jim Davis, Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency director of manpower management operations, briefs Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, during his visit to AFMAA at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, Jan. 12, 2022. AFMAA’s manpower management operations mission is to determine the human capital required to efficiently accomplish the Air Force’s assigned mission, advocate for required manpower resources, and develop and implement organizational policy for the total force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian J. Valencia)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 15:31
|Photo ID:
|7012487
|VIRIN:
|220112-F-PF238-0123
|Resolution:
|2506x1790
|Size:
|885.58 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFMAA visited by Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
