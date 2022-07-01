U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 476th Maintenance Squadron load munitions onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during the fourth quarter weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. Load competition participants are judged on speed, accuracy, safety and reliability when loading aircraft munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7012190 VIRIN: 220107-F-HU126-0135 Resolution: 5187x3458 Size: 10.35 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 476 MXS wins quarterly load competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.