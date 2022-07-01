U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gabrielle Devries, 74th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an A-10C Thunderbolt II for receiving weapons during the fourth quarter weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. Load crews spend hours mastering thier checklists and only the best compete in the quarterly competitions. They are selected based on performance for each quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7012189 VIRIN: 220107-F-HU126-0308 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.79 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 476 MXS wins quarterly load competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.