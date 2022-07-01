Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    476 MXS wins quarterly load competition [Image 1 of 5]

    476 MXS wins quarterly load competition

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 476th Maintenance Squadron load munitions onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during the fourth quarter weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. The quarterly load competition acts as a morale boosting event and allows load crews to showcase and sharpen their capabilities in rapid arming of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 10:33
    Photo ID: 7012186
    VIRIN: 220107-F-HU126-0163
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.8 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    This work, 476 MXS wins quarterly load competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    476 MXS wins quarterly weapons load comp

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    camaraderie
    A-10C
    weapons load competition
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

