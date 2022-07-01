U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 476th Maintenance Squadron load munitions onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during the fourth quarter weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. The quarterly load competition acts as a morale boosting event and allows load crews to showcase and sharpen their capabilities in rapid arming of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 10:33
|Photo ID:
|7012186
|VIRIN:
|220107-F-HU126-0163
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.8 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 476 MXS wins quarterly load competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS
476 MXS wins quarterly weapons load comp
