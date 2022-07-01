U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna Stone, 476th Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew team chief, left, and Staff Sgt. Ace De Dios, 476th MXS weapons load crew member, right, compete in the fourth quarter weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. The 476th MXS received first place and will go on to compete in the annual weapons load competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7012188 VIRIN: 220107-F-HU126-0211 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.61 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 476 MXS wins quarterly load competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.