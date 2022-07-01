U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Delaney Watkins, left, and Airman 1st Class Anthony Burton, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, compete in the fourth quarter weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. The friendly competition pits the different maintenance units against each other and reflects what the Airmen would do in a real world environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7012187 VIRIN: 220107-F-HU126-0470 Resolution: 5511x3674 Size: 12.03 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 476 MXS wins quarterly load competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.