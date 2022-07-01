Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    476 MXS wins quarterly load competition

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Delaney Watkins, left, and Airman 1st Class Anthony Burton, 75th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew members, compete in the fourth quarter weapons load competition at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. The friendly competition pits the different maintenance units against each other and reflects what the Airmen would do in a real world environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Deanna Muir)

    This work, 476 MXS wins quarterly load competition [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    476 MXS wins quarterly weapons load comp

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    camaraderie
    A-10C
    weapons load competition
    23rd Wing
    Lead Wing

