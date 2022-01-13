Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, low crawl while participating in the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. Drill instructors motivated the recruits to push themselves to get the most out of their workout. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

