    Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 3 of 6]

    Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor Staff Sgt. Keynon Miller, a Martial Arts Instructor Trainer (MAIT) with Support Battalion, order Lima Company to switch stations during the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program was adopted in the early 2000’s and replaced the Linear Infighting Neural Override Engagement system. As an MAIT Staff Sgt. Miller teaches instructors how to properly teach the techniques to the recruit and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 19:09
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

