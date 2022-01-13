Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course

U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor Staff Sgt. Keynon Miller, a Martial Arts Instructor Trainer (MAIT) with Support Battalion, order Lima Company to switch stations during the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. The Marine Corps Martial Arts Program was adopted in the early 2000’s and replaced the Linear Infighting Neural Override Engagement system. As an MAIT Staff Sgt. Miller teaches instructors how to properly teach the techniques to the recruit and fellow Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

