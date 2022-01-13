U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Jose Rodriguez, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, executes a forward elbow strike during the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. Recruits performed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to prepare them for close combat encounters. Rodriguez was recruited out National City, Calif. with Recruiting Station San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 19:09 Photo ID: 7011850 VIRIN: 220113-M-HX572-1023 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.19 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 80 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.