Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 1 of 6]

    Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian Torres 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Jose Rodriguez, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, executes a forward elbow strike during the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. Recruits performed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to prepare them for close combat encounters. Rodriguez was recruited out National City, Calif. with Recruiting Station San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 19:09
    Photo ID: 7011850
    VIRIN: 220113-M-HX572-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course
    USMC
    Recruits
    Recruit training
    MCRDSD

