U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor GySgt Anthony Rodriquez, with Lima Company 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, orders a recruit to move faster during the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. Drill instructors motivated the recruits to push themselves to get the most out of their workout. The course exposed recruits to the physical demands they could be faced with during a combat situation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022
Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Cristian Torres