Lima Company Combat Conditioning Course

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Anthony Pastorious orders Recruit Archie Sell to move faster during the Combat Conditioning Course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 22, 2021. Recruits performed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques in order to prepare them for close combat encounters. Sell was recruited out of Wausau Mi. with Recruiting Station Milwaukee. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cristian G. Torres)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022