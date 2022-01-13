Gianbattista Lando, a Logistics Readiness Center Italy customs inspector, checks the data on a Humvee shipment and cross checks it against customs documentation. Everything imported into Italy – COVID-19 vaccines, commissary groceries, Exchange goods, military clothing and equipment, household goods, military rolling stock and ammunition – must be customs cleared. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 02:51 Photo ID: 7009149 VIRIN: 220113-A-SM279-234 Resolution: 2813x4030 Size: 1.87 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’ [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.