Gianbattista Lando, a Logistics Readiness Center Italy customs inspector, checks the data on a Humvee shipment and cross checks it against customs documentation. Everything imported into Italy – COVID-19 vaccines, commissary groceries, Exchange goods, military clothing and equipment, household goods, military rolling stock and ammunition – must be customs cleared. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 02:51
|Photo ID:
|7009149
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-SM279-234
|Resolution:
|2813x4030
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’ [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’
LEAVE A COMMENT