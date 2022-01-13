A U.S. personally owned vehicle is crushed at the local POV junkyard. All U.S. POVs registered on base that are destroyed must be observed by Logistics Readiness Center Italy customs personnel and their Italian counterparts. The customs team at LRC Italy is responsible for all customs operations supporting the Army stationed South of the Alps. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 02:51 Photo ID: 7009147 VIRIN: 220113-A-SM279-132 Resolution: 1486x897 Size: 259.67 KB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’ [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.