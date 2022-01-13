Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A U.S. personally owned vehicle is crushed at the local POV junkyard. All U.S. POVs registered on base that are destroyed must be observed by Logistics Readiness Center Italy customs personnel and their Italian counterparts. The customs team at LRC Italy is responsible for all customs operations supporting the Army stationed South of the Alps. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 02:51
    Photo ID: 7009147
    VIRIN: 220113-A-SM279-132
    Resolution: 1486x897
    Size: 259.67 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    This work, LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’ [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

