    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’ [Image 1 of 4]

    LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The Logistics Readiness Center Italy customs office manages the entire customs program for the Army stationed South of the Alps. “When you go into the Exchange and buy a new pair of pants or you go to the commissary and buy some meat, you don’t see that all these things came through us,” said Scott Frakes, LRC Italy customs supervisor. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 02:51
    Photo ID: 7009146
    VIRIN: 220113-A-SM279-080
    Resolution: 3425x1909
    Size: 791.82 KB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’ [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LRC Italy&rsquo;s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are &lsquo;customs cleared&rsquo;

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    OperationalizeAMC

