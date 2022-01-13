The Logistics Readiness Center Italy customs office manages the entire customs program for the Army stationed South of the Alps. “When you go into the Exchange and buy a new pair of pants or you go to the commissary and buy some meat, you don’t see that all these things came through us,” said Scott Frakes, LRC Italy customs supervisor. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 02:51 Photo ID: 7009146 VIRIN: 220113-A-SM279-080 Resolution: 3425x1909 Size: 791.82 KB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’ [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.