Scott Frakes, Logistics Readiness Center Italy customs supervisor, makes sure what is annotated on the customs document for a Humvee shipment matches what his Italian counterparts are tracking. The LRC Italy customs office works directly with its Italian counterparts and host nation officials on a continuous basis. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 02:51
|Photo ID:
|7009148
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-SM279-184
|Resolution:
|2858x4032
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’ [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Italy’s hidden heroes ensure all imports, exports are ‘customs cleared’
