    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5]

    A desk in the life at Kunsan

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Michael Tuck, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, looks at a Geobase map at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan 10, 2022. Tuck is responsible for inspecting facilities on base, hood ducts and enforce fire and light codes for the 8th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7006978
    VIRIN: 220110-F-BZ793-1085
    Resolution: 8070x5282
    Size: 12.76 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire department
    Wolf Pack
    fire inspector

