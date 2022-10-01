Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A desk in the life at Kunsan

    A desk in the life at Kunsan

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Bady, 8th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, sits at a desk at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2022. MWDs assist their handlers in law enforcement, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7006974
    VIRIN: 220110-F-BZ793-1010
    Resolution: 6861x4435
    Size: 8.12 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A desk in the life at Kunsan, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    wolf pack
    security forces squadron
    security forces
    military working dog

