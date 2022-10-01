Bady, 8th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, sits at a desk at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2022. MWDs assist their handlers in law enforcement, including how to detect drugs and explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 02:02
|Photo ID:
|7006974
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-BZ793-1010
|Resolution:
|6861x4435
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
