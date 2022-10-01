Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.11.2022 02:02 Photo ID: 7006974 VIRIN: 220110-F-BZ793-1010 Resolution: 6861x4435 Size: 8.12 MB Location: KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.