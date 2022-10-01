Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 2 of 5]

    A desk in the life at Kunsan

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Air traffic controllers assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron direct aircraft at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2021. Air traffic controllers are responsible for managing the flow of aircraft through all aspects of their flight to ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7006975
    VIRIN: 220110-F-BZ793-1045
    Resolution: 7493x4763
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air traffic control
    wolf pack
    OSS
    security forces squadron
    air traffic controller
    security forces
    military working dog
    8th operations support squadron

