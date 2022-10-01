Air traffic controllers assigned to the 8th Operations Support Squadron direct aircraft at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2021. Air traffic controllers are responsible for managing the flow of aircraft through all aspects of their flight to ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 02:02
|Photo ID:
|7006975
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-BZ793-1045
|Resolution:
|7493x4763
|Size:
|9.17 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
