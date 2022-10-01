Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 4 of 5]

    A desk in the life at Kunsan

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kyong Un Choe, 8th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell technician, checks people in at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2022. The Wolf Pack Fitness Center offers an array of fitness options and classes such as state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, group exercise; martial arts, cycling, fitness improvement and circuit training classes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7006977
    VIRIN: 220110-F-BZ793-1137
    Resolution: 7226x5050
    Size: 12.95 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A desk in the life at Kunsan
    A desk in the life at Kunsan
    A desk in the life at Kunsan
    A desk in the life at Kunsan
    A desk in the life at Kunsan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    fitness
    gym
    force support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT