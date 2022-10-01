Kyong Un Choe, 8th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment cell technician, checks people in at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2022. The Wolf Pack Fitness Center offers an array of fitness options and classes such as state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, group exercise; martial arts, cycling, fitness improvement and circuit training classes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

This work, A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov