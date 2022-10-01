Airman 1st Class Jason Barajas, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, fills out forms at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2022. Crew chiefs inspect, service, clean, and fix aircraft to ensure aircraft are airworthy and mission-ready so pilots can complete their various variety of missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2022 02:02
|Photo ID:
|7006976
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-BZ793-1124
|Resolution:
|6708x4214
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
