Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 3 of 5]

    A desk in the life at Kunsan

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jason Barajas, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, fills out forms at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2022. Crew chiefs inspect, service, clean, and fix aircraft to ensure aircraft are airworthy and mission-ready so pilots can complete their various variety of missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.11.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7006976
    VIRIN: 220110-F-BZ793-1124
    Resolution: 6708x4214
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A desk in the life at Kunsan [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A desk in the life at Kunsan
    A desk in the life at Kunsan
    A desk in the life at Kunsan
    A desk in the life at Kunsan
    A desk in the life at Kunsan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    crew chief
    wolf pack
    security forces squadron
    maintainer
    security forces
    maintenance
    military working dog
    dedicated crew chief

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT