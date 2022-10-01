A desk in the life at Kunsan

Airman 1st Class Jason Barajas, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit assistant dedicated crew chief, fills out forms at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2022. Crew chiefs inspect, service, clean, and fix aircraft to ensure aircraft are airworthy and mission-ready so pilots can complete their various variety of missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

