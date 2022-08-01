The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220108-N-YP095-1109 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Yeoman 3rd Class Angel Rodriguez, left, from Davenport, Florida, and Yeoman 3rd Class Michael Smith, from District of Columbia, fight a simulated fire aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a general quarters training evolution, Jan. 8, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

