    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220107-N-AO868-1134 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) Sailors conduct pre-flight operations with an MH 60R Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Jan. 7, 2022. San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 06:50
    Photo ID: 7006356
    VIRIN: 220107-N-AO868-1134
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations. [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mediterranean Sea
    Navy
    USS San Jacinto

