San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.

220107-N-AO868-1134 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) Sailors conduct pre-flight operations with an MH 60R Seahawk Helicopter assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 on the flight deck of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) Jan. 7, 2022. San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

