San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.

010622-N-AO868-1011 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 6, 2022) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class John Francis Bautista, left from Kodiak Island, Alaska and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Austin Cuevas from Waller, Texas conduct maintenance on an air condition unit on the Ticonderoga class guided-missile Cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), Jan. 6, 2021. San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

