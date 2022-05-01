The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220105-N-NO874-1005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 5, 2022) Two F/A-18E Super Hornets, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 and the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, fly in formation with two Hellenic Air Force F/A-4s over the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211)

