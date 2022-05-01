Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 16 of 22]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220105-N-NO874-1005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 5, 2022) Two F/A-18E Super Hornets, attached to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34 and the “Fighting Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, fly in formation with two Hellenic Air Force F/A-4s over the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 5, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (Photo courtesy of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.10.2022 06:50
    Photo ID: 7006368
    VIRIN: 220105-N-NO874-1005
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Justin Wolpert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT