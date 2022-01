010722-N-AO868-1046 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 7, 2022) Ensign Benjamin Baum, from Snellville, Georgia stands a bridge watch as the Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) sails by the Ticonderoga class guided missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) in the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 7, 2021. San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.10.2022 06:50 Photo ID: 7006360 VIRIN: 220107-N-AO868-1046 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.13 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike and is on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations. [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.