Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony

From left, Lt. Col. Hector Rodriguez, commander of Task Force Longhorn, 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), Task Force Longhorn Command Sgt. Maj. Richard McCurdy, Task Force Raptor, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion) Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Twaddell and Task Force Raptor Commander Lt. Col. Tyler Smentek pose for a photo at the conclusion of a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony in the base theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The Task Force Longhorn command team presented the Task Force Raptor command team with a Longhorn painting in appreciation of the battalion's assistance during the Relief-in-Place process. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)

Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW