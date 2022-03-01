Lt. Col. Tyler Smentek, commander of Task Force Raptor, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), cases his unit colors with Task Force Raptor Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Twaddell during a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 06:55
|Photo ID:
|7004921
|VIRIN:
|220103-A-DP660-793
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS
