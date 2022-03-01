Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney 

    40th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Lt. Col. Hector Rodriguez, commander of Task Force Longhorn, 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), gives a speech during a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony in the base theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 06:55
    Photo ID: 7004927
    VIRIN: 220103-A-DP660-252
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.79 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony
    Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Aviation

    GSAB

    1st Battalion

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    Task Force Raptor

    Operation Spartan Shield

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion)

    TAGS

    Camp Buehring
    California National Guard
    Cal Guard
    1-168th GSAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT