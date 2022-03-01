Task Force Raptor Soldiers are presented with a battalion coin from Lt. Col. Hector Rodriguez, commander of Task Force Longhorn, 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), for all their support to the incoming battalion during the Relief-in-Place process. The coins were presented at the conclusion of a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony in the base theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 06:55 Photo ID: 7004928 VIRIN: 220103-A-DP660-359 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.89 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Jason Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.