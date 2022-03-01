Task Force Raptor 1-168th GSAB ends Middle East mission with a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony

Soldiers from Task Force Phoenix and Task Force Eagle stand at attention for the playing of the National Anthem during a Transfer-of-Authority ceremony for Task Force Raptor, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), and Task Force Longhorn, 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), in the base theater at Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jason Sweeney)

