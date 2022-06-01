Six MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron taxi down the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. The 1st SOS utilizes the MC-130J while executing infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces and equipment in hostile or denied territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 22:17
|Photo ID:
|7004666
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-IV266-1314
|Resolution:
|5348x3558
|Size:
|7.16 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st SOS conducts "Flight of the Flock" training event [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT