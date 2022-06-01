Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOS conducts "Flight of the Flock" training event [Image 11 of 12]

    1st SOS conducts &quot;Flight of the Flock&quot; training event

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Six MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron taxi down the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. The 1st SOS utilizes the MC-130J while executing infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces and equipment in hostile or denied territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SOS conducts "Flight of the Flock" training event [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Formation Flight
    Maintenance
    MC-130J
    1st SOS
    353rd SOMXS
    353rd SOW

