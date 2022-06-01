Seven MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron fly over the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. Low altitude flying allows pilots and aircrew to train the pivotal skill of operating in low-level environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 22:17 Photo ID: 7004665 VIRIN: 220106-F-IV266-2021 Resolution: 4683x2329 Size: 5.17 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SOS conducts "Flight of the Flock" training event [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.