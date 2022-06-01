Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOS conducts "Flight of the Flock" training event [Image 10 of 12]

    1st SOS conducts &quot;Flight of the Flock&quot; training event

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Seven MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron fly over the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. Low altitude flying allows pilots and aircrew to train the pivotal skill of operating in low-level environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st SOS conducts "Flight of the Flock" training event [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Formation Flight
    Maintenance
    MC-130J
    1st SOS
    353rd SOMXS
    353rd SOW

