A U.S. Airman assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron waits to marshall an MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. Generating this many aircraft allowed maintainers to exercise their combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

