A U.S. Airman assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron performs preflight maintenance on an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. As the only U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command unit in the Pacific, the 353rd Special Operations Group is the focal point for special operations aviation activity in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP