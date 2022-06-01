A U.S. Airman assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to marshall an MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron during the biennial “Flight of the Flock” training event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 6, 2022. Formation flights exercise the ability of aircrews and maintainers to quickly generate aircraft and move large numbers of ground forces and equipment in hostile or denied territory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 22:17 Photo ID: 7004662 VIRIN: 220106-F-IV266-1074 Resolution: 5479x2860 Size: 7.75 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st SOS conducts "Flight of the Flock" training event [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.