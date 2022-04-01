U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, commander of the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command; commander of Alaskan Command, U.S. Northern Command; and commander of the 11th Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, right, poses with retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Joseph W. Ralston, commander of ALCOM from 1992 to 1994, during the 75th anniversary celebration of ALCOM on January 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The ALCOM anniversary was celebrated by the revealing of a commemorative plaque that will be displayed on the ALCOM building at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 20:10 Photo ID: 7004590 VIRIN: 220104-F-SI716-1074 Resolution: 4591x3279 Size: 4.74 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaskan Command Celebrates 75 Years [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.