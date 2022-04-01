Alaskan Command Celebrates 75 Years

Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Joseph W. Ralston, right, commander of Alaskan Command from 1992 to 1994, cuts the celebratory cake with wife, DeDe Ralston, center, during the 75th anniversary celebration of ALCOM on January 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The ALCOM anniversary was celebrated by the revealing of a commemorative plaque that will be displayed on the ALCOM building at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

