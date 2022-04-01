Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaskan Command Celebrates 75 Years [Image 4 of 6]

    Alaskan Command Celebrates 75 Years

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Joseph W. Ralston, commander of Alaskan Command from 1992 to 1994, cuts the celebratory cake with wife, DeDe Ralston, during the 75th anniversary celebration of ALCOM on January 4, 2022, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The ALCOM anniversary was celebrated by the revealing of a commemorative plaque that will be displayed on the ALCOM building at JBER. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith)

    This work, Alaskan Command Celebrates 75 Years [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaskan Command Celebrates 75 Years

    NORAD
    75th Anniversary
    Alaskan Command
    11th Air Force
    ALCOM

